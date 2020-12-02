Jack Janes Jr.
November 10, 1929 - November 27, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Jack Edward Janes Jr., a gentle, loving soul, passed away peacefully at the Missouri State Veterans Home in Warrensburg, Missouri on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was 91. Jack was born on November 10, 1929 to Jack and Mary Janes in Kansas City, Missouri.
After graduating high school Jack spent several years in the United States Navy before marrying the love of his life, Joan in 1951. They enjoyed traveling together and dancing. Often he could be found at Truman Lake fishing with longtime friends or bird hunting and enjoying life. Jack was a good man and will be greatly missed by everyone he met.
Jack is survived by his nephew Ron Hartley and his niece Jana Ferguson and husband Denny.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joan, son, Joseph E. Janes, DVN and his sister Mary Louise.
Cremation is planned. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Floral Hills East Cemetery in Lee's Summit, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Missouri Veterans Home, 1300 Veterans Rd, Warrensburg, MO 64093.