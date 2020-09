Or Copy this URL to Share

Jack K. Saunders, Jack K. Saunders, age 83, passed Thurs, Sept 3, 2020. Graveside svcs held at 1 p.m., on Tues Sept 8, 2020 at the Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cem. Visit : at Sweeney-Phillips from 9 11 a.m. on Tues



