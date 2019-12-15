|
|
Jack L. Hardgree Jack L. Hardgree, 75, died peacefully in his Leawood home, Thursday, December 5, 2019. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, December 21 at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Rd, beginning with visitation at 11:00 a.m. followed by a service at 12. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Kansas City Hospice, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, K.C., MO 64114. Jack was born on October 28, 1944 to Marjorie and Albert Hardgree of Kansas City, MO; graduating from Southwest High School in 1962, and later earning a business degree from Rockhurst College. Jack worked as a manufacturer's representative before founding and successfully operating TSC International, an import company with offices in Kansas City and Hong Kong, for over 35 years. Family and friends will fondly remember Jack as a caring, funny and passionate man. Jack loved the lake and enjoyed spending time with family and friends fishing and boating at his Lake Lotawana home. Jack also loved entertaining; therefore, many will remember his outlandish sense of humor and tendency to be the life of every party! His family and closest friends often referred to Jack as the "food man" as he loved to not only cook and eat, but also be the first to visit every new restaurant. Consequently, Jack even opened his own restaurant, Worldwide Sandwiches, in 1990. Travel was another passion; Jack loved sharing early memories of his trip around the world and recent experiences to his favorite destinations in Mexico. Jack is survived by his wife Helen, along with his four children: Shelly Miller (Mike) Melissa Hardgree, Bridget White (Alex) and Scott Hardgree (Michelle). He also had 10 grandchildren: Josh, Olivia, Zach, Abby, Alex, Luke, Libby, Brennan, Ryan and Maddie Kate.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019