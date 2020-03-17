|
Jack L. Knight Jack Lee Knight, 68, of Bonner Springs, KS died Sun., March, 15, 2020 at his home. Visitation 5 to 8 pm, Thur. evening, March 19, at the Alden-Harrington Funeral Home in Bonner Springs, KS as well as shortly prior to the Mass at the church. Funeral Mass will be at 10 am, on Fri., March 20, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shawnee, KS with burial to follow at the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in K.C., KS. The family suggests memorial contributions to the or the American Diabetes Association. As recommended by the CDC: Social distancing is encouraged at both the visitation and funeral.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2020