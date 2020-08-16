1/2
Jack Leon Bynum
1926 - 2020
Jack Leon Bynum Jack Leon Bynum, 93, of Olathe, KS, passed away on August 11th, 2020 at his residence. He was born on October 21, 1926 to Virgil and Louise (Stinson) Bynum in Brownfield, TX. He joined the United States Navy near the end of World War II. Following his honorable discharge, he attended Southern Methodist University and graduated with a degree in Accounting. After graduation, Jack moved to Cedar Lake, TX to work for the Amoco Oil Company. He was transferred to Casper, WY in 1953, where he met Diane Hamlin. They were married for 65 years in August of 2020. Jack and Diane moved from Casper to Tripoli, Libya in 1958. They spent 18 years overseas with additional stops in Tehran, Iran and London, England. After London, Jack and Diane settled in Chicago, IL where they lived for 14 years. Following Jack's retirement from Amoco, they moved to Tucson, AZ. In 2014, they moved to Olathe, KS to be closer to family. Jack had many hobbies. He loved to build models, mill brass steam engines on his lathe, and work on New York Times crossword puzzles. In addition, he was a voracious reader of fiction and history. Jack is survived by his loving wife Diane; Son John, his wife Irene and children Paige and her husband Andy, Drake, Hailey and great grandchildren Thomas and Evan; Son Thomas and his children Kelly, Meg, and Jake. A private service will be held at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, Olathe, KS. Memorials are suggested to the charity of your choice. To leave a special message for Jack's family, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
