Jack McComb Jack McComb "one of the good guys" passed away July 16, 2020 at his home in Parkville, MO. He was born in Cameron, MO, January 11, 1934 to Horace and Phylato McComb. He was 1951 graduate of Cameron High School after which he served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He then graduated from Rockhurst University. He married Helen Hubbard in 1959. In his lifetime he was employed at: Columbus Steel Tank Company, Farmland Industries, Duff and Repp Furniture, Jack Miller Chrysler, and Silver Eagle Auto Mall. He was currently a part-time employee of Enterprise Car Rental. Jack is preceded in death by his Parents, his Wife, Helen, step-daughter, Sheryl Robertson, and his son, Mike. He will be missed by his many friends from all his adventures and his special friend, Ruthie Korneman Crawford. Graveside 4pm, Monday, July 20th at Graceland Cemetery, Cameron, MO.



