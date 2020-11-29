1/1
Jack Petrie
1921 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Petrie
November 24, 1921 - November 26, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Jack R. Petrie passed away at his home of 63 years at the age of 99 on November 26, 2020. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 1921 to parents, Don and May Petrie.
He answered his country's call to arms in its darkest hour, enlisting in the Marine Corp on December 8, 1941. He was in some of the fiercest battles of the South Pacific, including Guadalcanal and Tarawa.
Jack was an electrician and a member of the IBEW Local 124 for over 55 years. A "Jack" of all trades, he remained active following his retirement doing various repairs and projects at his children's homes. Like so many of his generation he was modest, dependable, hardworking and devoted to his family who returned that devotion. While not a demonstrably affectionate man, his family never doubted his love for them. What he did for his family said it all.
Jack also was a bit of a poet and wrote a poem for his own service.
Here lies Jack, he did his best
and if all went well he'll be at rest
But if St Peter decides he didn't do well,
Too bad Jack you're going to hell.
He was married to Margaret Mary Mackay known to all as Bobbie, on June 30,1951.
He was preceded in death by Bobbie in 2006, as well as his son Bill, grandsons Jeff and Brian Petrie, his parents, sister, Jessie Thow, brothers Roy, Bert and Bob Petrie.
He is survived by his sons, Jim (Kathy), Dan, and Rob (Tracey), daughters, Nancy Petrie and Margaret Petrie Kluck, and daughter in law Marcia Cooper. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Will Petrie, Teresa Satchell, Adam Petrie, Sean Petrie, Chris Immele, Katherine Summers, Jacqueline Immele, Jackson Petrie and Ella Petrie, as well as 12 great grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no visitation, just a graveside service on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity in Jack's name is suggested.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mt. Moriah Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Muehlebach Funeral Care
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved