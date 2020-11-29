Jack Petrie
November 24, 1921 - November 26, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Jack R. Petrie passed away at his home of 63 years at the age of 99 on November 26, 2020. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 1921 to parents, Don and May Petrie.
He answered his country's call to arms in its darkest hour, enlisting in the Marine Corp on December 8, 1941. He was in some of the fiercest battles of the South Pacific, including Guadalcanal and Tarawa.
Jack was an electrician and a member of the IBEW Local 124 for over 55 years. A "Jack" of all trades, he remained active following his retirement doing various repairs and projects at his children's homes. Like so many of his generation he was modest, dependable, hardworking and devoted to his family who returned that devotion. While not a demonstrably affectionate man, his family never doubted his love for them. What he did for his family said it all.
Jack also was a bit of a poet and wrote a poem for his own service.
Here lies Jack, he did his best
and if all went well he'll be at rest
But if St Peter decides he didn't do well,
Too bad Jack you're going to hell.
He was married to Margaret Mary Mackay known to all as Bobbie, on June 30,1951.
He was preceded in death by Bobbie in 2006, as well as his son Bill, grandsons Jeff and Brian Petrie, his parents, sister, Jessie Thow, brothers Roy, Bert and Bob Petrie.
He is survived by his sons, Jim (Kathy), Dan, and Rob (Tracey), daughters, Nancy Petrie and Margaret Petrie Kluck, and daughter in law Marcia Cooper. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Will Petrie, Teresa Satchell, Adam Petrie, Sean Petrie, Chris Immele, Katherine Summers, Jacqueline Immele, Jackson Petrie and Ella Petrie, as well as 12 great grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no visitation, just a graveside service on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity
in Jack's name is suggested.