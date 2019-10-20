|
Jack Pyle Jack Pyle, 94, passed away Sept. 27, 2019. He was born in Kansas City, KS on March 3, 1925 to Richard and Cecelia Pyle, the fifth of 10 children. He graduated from Bishop Ward High School and in 1943 joined the Navy. He served aboard the USS Washington and saw action in many of the significant naval battles in the Pacific. In 1947 he married the love of his life, LaVonne Marsh. Together they had three children and were married for 68 years. Jack graduated from Rockhurst College in 1949 and spent his whole career in the automotive business, primarily with American Motors. He retired in 1985. He leaves three children: John E. Pyle (Marilyn), Sharon J. Shepherd (David), both of Overland Park, and Richard G. Pyle (Teri) of Terrell TX; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, Leawood KS on Oct. 26. Visitation at 10:00 AM with the service at 11:00. The Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa, KS is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2019