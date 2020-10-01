1/1
November 11, 1942 - September 27, 2020
Olathe, Kansas - Jack R. Hockensmith, 77, died in Marianna, FL on September 27, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1942 and was a graduate of Clearwater High School in Clearwater, FL, and Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg, where he played football and met his wife. In 1975, they built their dream home in Olathe, and they raised their children and lived there together until her death in 2012.
Jack was a born salesman, and he spent decades selling everything from diapers to ketchup, children's clothing to cowboy boots. He loved off-color jokes, and he cracked himself up, often laughing so hard tears would stream down his face. He loved being outside, puttering around, even if he wasn't the handiest person. He was always ready to lend a helping hand, and he made friends easily, primarily because he could talk to anyone at any time about anything. He was a loving husband, a wonderful father and grandfather, and a faithful friend, and he will be terribly missed.
Jack was preceded in death by his father, Harry Hockensmith, and his wife of forty-five years, Janice Hockensmith. He is survived by his children, Josh (Rene) Hockensmith and Jodie Hockensmith, his grandchildren Aidan and Carley Hockensmith, his siblings Steve (Rochelle) Hockensmith and Martha Hockensmith, his nieces, his partner of the last several years, Missy Wightman, and a large group of close friends. A celebration of his life is being planned and will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who wish to donate in his name to The American Cancer Society.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marianna Chapel Funeral Home
3960 US-90
Marianna, FL 32446
850-526-5059
