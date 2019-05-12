Jack R. Kern Jack Russell Kern, 90, passed away May 9, 2019. Visitation will be 9 a.m. followed by Reflections at 10:55 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1357 NE 42nd Terr., Kansas City, MO 64116. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to The . Jack was born March 6, 1929, in Kansas City, MO, to the late Ernest and Grace (Bradley) Kern. He served as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict and was superintendent of Quality Control for Ford Motor Co. for over 35 years before retiring. Jack was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and uncle who will be deeply missed by all. Jack was preceded in death by his sister, Ernestine Kilkenny (Pat); brother, Bill Kern (Kay); and his Pace family in-laws. Survivors include his loving wife of 69 years, Sadie (Pace) Kern; his children, Linda Rule and Brad Kern (Jenny); grandchildren, Michele Benson and Matthew W. Rule (Stacy); great-grandchildren, Matthew T. Rule (Rylie), Alison Rule, and Delaney and Connor Benson and their father Eric Benson; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family offers special thanks to niece and nephew Diane and Jeff Eastman, and the staffs of North Kansas City Hospital and NorthCare Hospice for their outstanding care. Pallbearers: Eric Benson, Anthony D. Pace, John D. Pace, Joseph T. Pace, Danny Rule, Matthew T. Rule, Matthew W. Rule. Honorary Pallbearers: Danny Jensen, Ron Jensen, David Kern, Joe Latona, Carl Pace. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com



Published in Kansas City Star on May 12, 2019