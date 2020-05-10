Jack R. Moeller
1925 - 2020
Jack R. Moeller 1925 - 2020 Jack R. Moeller, age 94, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Rochester, Michigan, and New Bremen, Ohio, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at a hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, after a brief illness. He was born on July 28, 1925, in New Bremen, the son of the late Raymond W. "Caddy" and Alfrieda M. (Vornholt) Moeller. On June 13, 1949, he married Hilda E. Roben on the campus of Oberlin College, and she died on Jan. 2, 2016. Surviving are his children, Susan Moeller, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Kurt (Judi) Moeller, of Ellington, Connecticut, and his three grandchildren, Katie (Blake) Billmyre, John Moeller and wife Celine Croft, and Chloe (Dan) Kardos; a brother and sister in-law, James (Pat) Moeller, and a sister-in-law Ruth Moeller, all of New Bremen, and also several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents and wife, Jack was preceded in death by his siblings and in-laws, Tom Moeller, Pauline (Vernon) Dunham, Louise (Charles) Hay, and Verneda Moeller. Jack was a 1943 graduate of New Bremen High School. After graduation, he was drafted in September to fight in World War II. He served as a staff sergeant in the United States Army, serving in a support unit to Gen. Patton's unit until his return home in 1946. After the war, he went on to further his education at Oberlin College, graduating in 1949, and later graduating from Princeton University with his Ph.D. In 1955. Following his graduation from Princeton, he took a fellowship in Germany. He spent most of his career teaching at Oakland University in Rochester Hills, Michigan. He was a German professor and the department chair from 1964 until his retirement in 1993. It was in this time that he was also involved in writing many German language textbooks for use in high school and college classes. Jack loved to write, and it was his real passion in life. Outside of writing, Jack was an accomplished pianist, he had an appreciation for the arts, and he also loved to play bridge. Jack will be inurned next to this wife, Hilda, at the Great Lake National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan, at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com

Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
My parents, Barb and Phil Bayless, were classmates and friends of Jack and Hilda at Oberlin and got together with them regularly over the years--including at Brookhaven when visiting me here in Ann Arbor. My mother, sisters and I send our condolences.
Maggie Bayless
May 8, 2020
Blessed condolences to the family of Jack. He was a good friend to my mother, Hermine Jensen, at Brookhaven Manor in Ann Arbor Michigan. He was a delight to talk to you whenever I crossed his path when visiting her. Vibrant, interesting and a common thread, German. A distant friend, Erich Jensen on behalf of Mama.
Erich Jensen
Friend
May 7, 2020
May 4, 2020
Dick & Sheila Dunham
Family
