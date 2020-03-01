|
Jack Runyan A 3rd-generation cattleman, John George ("Jack") was born to James L. ("Sonny") and Nadine Runyan. Born in St. Joseph and raised in Kansas City, graduating from St. Peter's School, Rockhurst High, and Kansas State University. At KSU Jack majored in agriculture/animal science and was part of the award-winning cattle judging team. After graduation Jack became a partner in Runyan & Sons Land and Cattle Co. Jack married his college sweetheart, Sarah Ruthann Freeman. He operated a sizable cattle feeding operation in NW Missouri on over 2000 acres. Jack was on the Board of Directors of the National Livestock Feeders Association, the Missouri Cattlemen's Association and the American Royal. Jack was Missouri's "Man of the Year" in agriculture in 1974, and was Missouri's Director of Agriculture from 1976-1980. During his tenure, international marketing of ag products greatly expanded to Asia and other foreign markets, and the state's wine industry was boosted significantly. Jack, Sarah and family trained and showed purebred horses. Following his government stint, Jack returned to KC to head up his own ag marketing firm specializing in selling cattle and beef to Asian markets. Jack joined the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce as Director of Agriculture and International Marketing, a post he held for 10 years. Prior to retirement, Jack was chosen by the USDA to spearhead efforts to upgrade the beef/cattle industry in Turkey. Jack was age 85. He is survived by wife Sarah, of KC, MO; siblings Jim Runyan and Mary Lynn Sheehy of KC, MO, Tom Runyan of St. Joseph, MO; son John, of Wichita, KS; son Peter, of Los Gatos, CA; daughter Libby Biggs, of Raleigh, NC. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Contributions to the in Jack's name are greatly appreciated.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020