|
|
Jack D. Scott 1930 - 2020 Jack D. Scott, 89, son of Harry and Gertrude Scott, was born August 19,1930 in Atchison, Kan., and died on January 26, 2020 following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He graduated from Atchison High School in 1948 and attended Central Missouri State Teachers College for one year before entering the United States Marine Corps in 1950. He served in the Marines and saw duty in Korea. Following hisdischarge as a staff sergeant in 1953, he returned to college at Kansas State University, where he graduated in 1958 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He worked withthe Gas Service Company, Kansas Power and Light, and Westar for 34-plus years. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Virginia (Fred Dennis). He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jane (Brice) Scott, sons Richard (Karen) Scott and Michael (Casie) Scott; his five grandsons Colin, Taylor, Connor, Ryan, and Logan; his sister's two children Scott (Terry) Dennis and Mary (Steve) Blackwell; and many nieces and nephews. The Rosary will take place Our Lady of The Presentation church at 130 NW Murray Road in Lee's Summit, Mo., on January 30 at 9:30 a.m., followed by visitation at 10 and the funeral mass at 11 a.m., with the interment immediately after at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either The Bishop Sullivan Center at https://www.bishopsullivan.org/, Our Lady of the Presentation church and school at https://www.olpls.org/, or Parkinson's research at https://parkinsonfoundation.org. Condolences may be expressed at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 28, 2020