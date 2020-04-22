Kansas City Star Obituaries
Jack Thomas Sr.


1932 - 2020
Jack William Thomas Sr. In Loving Memory of Jack William Thomas Sr., 87 of Shawnee, Kansas passed away April 18, 2020. Jack was born on July 4, 1932 in Rushville, MO to Guy William and Irene Jay Heal. He was raised in Atchison, KS. After graduation, Jack entered into the United States Air Force where he served from 1951-1961. After his service in the Air Force, Jack then went to work for The US Army Corps of Engineers and settled in Shawnee, KS. Jack retired from the Army in July of 1987 and enjoyed flying as he was a licensed pilot as well as an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing. He was proceeded in death by his parents as well as two sisters Marilyn Grace, Marjorie Joanne and 3 brothers David Dean, Gary Wayne, and Phillip Mark and his first wife Elvera Elam. He is survived by his current wife Jewell Darline Thomas and sons Jack William Jr. (Kathy), Anthony Joseph (Laura), Kevin Lee (Wanda), Brooks Alan, Jay D. (Jean), Terry Michael (Tonya), and Barry Mitchell (Sheri) as well as 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Kansas City Hospice House.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 22, 2020
