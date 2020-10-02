1/1
Jack W. Breitenstein
1927 - 2020
Jack W. Breitenstein
September 27, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Jack W. Breitenstein, 93, of Overland Park, Ks. Passed away on September 27, 2020 at Advent Health Center. Mass of Christian burial will be Oct. 3 at 10:30 am at St. Mary-St. Anthony Church. Burial will be in the Mt. Calvary mausoleum. The family suggests contributions to St.Mary-St.Anthony or Bishop Ward High School.
Jack was born to John and Katherine Breitenstein on February 12, 1927. He married Rosemary Lawrence on June 19, 1948, and they had 49 wonderful years together.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary, daughter Lisa Swofford, grandson Adrian Roberts and son-in-law, Dennis Baska. He was the youngest of nine siblings, Edward, Walter, Alfred and Richard Breitenstein, and sisters, Marguerite Sanders, Dorothy Breitenstein, Kate Mantel and Mary Orlowski who all preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children, Dianne (Larry) Dercher, Mary Baska, Janet (Tom) Roberts, John (Teresa) Breitenstein, Bob (Linda) Breitenstein, Linda (Ron) Verbeck and Louise (Joe) Sachen. Jack leaves 26 adored grandkids, Amy, Laurie, Dan, Tom, Tim, Megan, Jack, Aaron, Brian, Sarah, Kate, Emily, John, Nick, Anna, Rose, Kara, Beth, Jenny , Sally, Andy, Elaine, Jeff, Julie, Luke and Jackie , and 37 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Due to the pandemic, services are for family members only, masks required. Funeral will be live streamed at www.skradskifh-kc.com. For full obituary, see Skradski funeral home site.




Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 2, 2020.
October 1, 2020
October 1, 2020
I wish he could read these messages of love and condolence written by so many who loved him. But then, I'm sure Jack felt the love of his kids, grandchildren, extended family and friends every day. What a delightful character he was to talk to and be around. If not for COVID, the church would be packed with loving supporters at his funeral. Carry on, Breitensteins, and feel the love your sweet Dad left in each of you. May God bless.
Cathy & Pete Peterson
Friend
October 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Don and I are so very sorry to hear about the passing of Mr. Breitenstein. We will keep you in our daily prayers.
Vicki Kinman
Family
October 1, 2020
Jack was a great person. He was very dedicated to his family, friends, work and of course golf. I worked with Jack for 17 years at Fairbanks. Jack was always there to help and was Don Robinson's number 1 guy. I can remember all the weekly meetings which sometimes could get a little heated, but Jack always came through with making sure the job was completed. i won't forget at his retirement party, several of us did a skit of our meetings which definitely brought a lot of laughs. Peace be with you Jack and your family. Catherine Schiller
catherine schiller
Coworker
October 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss, know your family is in my prayers.
Cheryl Tayler
October 1, 2020
We are so saddened for your loss,
We wish you healing and peace with love and sympathy ...Linda, Jay,Kylie,Evan and Connor Burns
Linda Burns
Friend
October 1, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. Our hearts are broken. Jack was such a Wonderful man and we will miss him so much!! XOXO
Bob and Annie Wissman
Friend
October 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss! He was one of a kind! Love you all and most of all loved you Jack♥
Ruth Benien
Friend
September 30, 2020
What a sad time for your family. Jack was everybody's dad and grandpa. He shared his love of life--and of others-with all of his kids' friends and their families. He knew that he was needed in heaven--to join Lisa, his wife, his son-in-law, and siblings. Such a fun and fun-loving man. Much sympathy and love to the entire Breitenstein family.
Patrice Ludwig
Friend
September 30, 2020
Sorry to hear about this loss. He was a person from my childhood who added so much. Will always remember the time he gave to the neighborhood kids. St. Anthony’s social club was enjoyed by all of us because of him. What a long life he lived.
Kathy Foster
Friend
September 30, 2020
So sorry for this loss. Jack was an incredible person and will be greatly missed. Prayers for all the family.
Carol Normandin
Friend
September 30, 2020
Jack was such a wonderful person. Many tears will be shed at his passing. I am hoping the family's sorrow will soon give way to joyful remembrances of a life well lived.
Roger McLean
Friend
September 30, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of Mr. Breitenstein. Please know you are all in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

The Smarkers
Lori
Friend
September 30, 2020
Diane, Larry, Al and family,
Sending our deepest sympathy on the loss of your Dad and brother. We are lifting all in prayer.
Ginny & Jerry Crum
Ginny & Jerry Crum
Friend
September 30, 2020
Jack was very special to Mary and I... for the past 18 years every time I saw him he always wanted to know how I was doing, where we were working and any number of other things....AND always told me to give Mary a hug from him. One of our favorite memories is of our Tequila Club group in Ixtapa, Mexico and Jack roomed with Jim... It was just a blast with them. What a great example of what a man should aspire to be as a friend, father grandfather - as a human being. Our condolences to all the family.......
Sheldon Oxner
Friend
September 30, 2020
Uncle Jack was a great and kind man. We will miss him.
James Lawrence
September 30, 2020
We are sorry for your loses. We will miss Jack and his happy face - I will miss his kiss hello and his banter.
Our love and prayers to all.
Jack & Diane Aaron
Friend
September 30, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about your Dad, he was such a great man. He will be missed dearly by everyone. Sending prayers to you all.
Dennis and Brenda Janes
Friend
September 30, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jacks Passing. Always had a friendly smile and word to say. Even if you hadn’t seen him in years, felt like you just talked to him yesterday. GE will be missed by all who knew him....Bill & Donna Greer
Bill & Donna Greer
Friend
September 30, 2020
So sorry to hear about Mr Breitenstein! That’s what we called him as kids while growing up across the street on Tauromee. I really miss those days! I hope the many memories shared with family and friends help turn your tears into smiles! Sending my prayers!

Jean (Thomas) Boehm
Jean Boehm
Neighbor
September 30, 2020
We will miss your smile, the twinkle in your eyes and your enthusiasm for life and friends! We rank you as one of the best! ♥ The Schaums ( Susann and Steve)
Susann Schaum
