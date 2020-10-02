Jack W. Breitenstein
September 27, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Jack W. Breitenstein, 93, of Overland Park, Ks. Passed away on September 27, 2020 at Advent Health Center. Mass of Christian burial will be Oct. 3 at 10:30 am at St. Mary-St. Anthony Church. Burial will be in the Mt. Calvary mausoleum. The family suggests contributions to St.Mary-St.Anthony or Bishop Ward High School.
Jack was born to John and Katherine Breitenstein on February 12, 1927. He married Rosemary Lawrence on June 19, 1948, and they had 49 wonderful years together.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary, daughter Lisa Swofford, grandson Adrian Roberts and son-in-law, Dennis Baska. He was the youngest of nine siblings, Edward, Walter, Alfred and Richard Breitenstein, and sisters, Marguerite Sanders, Dorothy Breitenstein, Kate Mantel and Mary Orlowski who all preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children, Dianne (Larry) Dercher, Mary Baska, Janet (Tom) Roberts, John (Teresa) Breitenstein, Bob (Linda) Breitenstein, Linda (Ron) Verbeck and Louise (Joe) Sachen. Jack leaves 26 adored grandkids, Amy, Laurie, Dan, Tom, Tim, Megan, Jack, Aaron, Brian, Sarah, Kate, Emily, John, Nick, Anna, Rose, Kara, Beth, Jenny , Sally, Andy, Elaine, Jeff, Julie, Luke and Jackie , and 37 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Due to the pandemic, services are for family members only, masks required. Funeral will be live streamed at www.skradskifh-kc.com
. For full obituary, see Skradski funeral home site.