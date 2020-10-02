Jack was very special to Mary and I... for the past 18 years every time I saw him he always wanted to know how I was doing, where we were working and any number of other things....AND always told me to give Mary a hug from him. One of our favorite memories is of our Tequila Club group in Ixtapa, Mexico and Jack roomed with Jim... It was just a blast with them. What a great example of what a man should aspire to be as a friend, father grandfather - as a human being. Our condolences to all the family.......

Sheldon Oxner

Friend