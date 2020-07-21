1/
Jack Wolfinbarger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Wolfinbarger Jack "Mugwart, Dancing Jack" Wolfinbarger, 78, passed peacefully in his home on July 17, 2020 after a battle with emphysema. After finishing school in the KC area, he served our country in the navy, and later had a career at Lake City. Jack was known by many, whether that be for his dancing skills, musical abilities, or medical "advice." He was a wild spirit with stories one can only hope to accomplish in life. He is survived by nephew David Wolfinbarger and great-niece Alexis Wolfinbarger. He was preceded in death by parents Leona & Henry Howard and brother Don Wolfinbarger. Jack will be buried next to loved ones at Howard Cemetery, in Goodman, MO on July 27. In lieu of flowers, listen to "Jackson Crap," an original song recorded by Jack (via Google).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home of Bolivar
407 E. Broadway
Bolivar, MO 65613
1-417-326-5233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved