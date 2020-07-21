Jack Wolfinbarger Jack "Mugwart, Dancing Jack" Wolfinbarger, 78, passed peacefully in his home on July 17, 2020 after a battle with emphysema. After finishing school in the KC area, he served our country in the navy, and later had a career at Lake City. Jack was known by many, whether that be for his dancing skills, musical abilities, or medical "advice." He was a wild spirit with stories one can only hope to accomplish in life. He is survived by nephew David Wolfinbarger and great-niece Alexis Wolfinbarger. He was preceded in death by parents Leona & Henry Howard and brother Don Wolfinbarger. Jack will be buried next to loved ones at Howard Cemetery, in Goodman, MO on July 27. In lieu of flowers, listen to "Jackson Crap," an original song recorded by Jack (via Google).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store