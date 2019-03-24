Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Dawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie E. Dawkins


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jackie E. Dawkins Obituary
Jackie E. Dawkins Jackie E. Dawkins, 85, of Prairie Village, Kansas passed away on March 21, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held from 1-2 P.M. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin at 2 P.M. Private inurnment will be held at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Jackie was born the son of Rev. Reynolds and Laverne Dawkins on December 4, 1933. Jackie served in the United States Navy for 20 years. Following his retirement, he worked for Gay and Taylor for 20+ years before retiring. He is preceded in death by his son, Dennis Dawkins. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Sharrelian Dawkins; son, Jim (Debbie) Dawkins; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Dawkins; brothers, Rev. Gordon (Winifred) Dawkins and Jerry Dawkins; sisters, Beverly Atkinson, Carol Davis and Cheryl (James) Cassady; grandchildren, Shaun, James (Jessica), Travis, Heather and Lindy Dawkins; and great grandchildren, Landon, Oliver and Addison Dawkins. Please visit Jackie's memorial website at maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now