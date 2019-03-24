|
Jackie E. Dawkins Jackie E. Dawkins, 85, of Prairie Village, Kansas passed away on March 21, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held from 1-2 P.M. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin at 2 P.M. Private inurnment will be held at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Jackie was born the son of Rev. Reynolds and Laverne Dawkins on December 4, 1933. Jackie served in the United States Navy for 20 years. Following his retirement, he worked for Gay and Taylor for 20+ years before retiring. He is preceded in death by his son, Dennis Dawkins. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Sharrelian Dawkins; son, Jim (Debbie) Dawkins; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Dawkins; brothers, Rev. Gordon (Winifred) Dawkins and Jerry Dawkins; sisters, Beverly Atkinson, Carol Davis and Cheryl (James) Cassady; grandchildren, Shaun, James (Jessica), Travis, Heather and Lindy Dawkins; and great grandchildren, Landon, Oliver and Addison Dawkins. Please visit Jackie's memorial website at maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 24, 2019