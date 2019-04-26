Jackie Robison Jack (Jackie) Don Robison, age 76, passed away on April 21, 2019 in the comfort of his home in Springfield, Missouri after a long battle with cancer. Jack was born in Littlefield, Texas to Cecil (Jack) Robison and Minnie Burton on June 4, 1942. He married his high school sweetheart Eva Wynell Thedford on June 11th, 1960. They were blessed with three children, Rodney Ray, Charles Edwin, and Rhonda Jeanine. After a life together filled with love and hardships Eva was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2003 and passed away September 2, 2004. Jack met Deanna Griffin in 2006 at a Gospel Concert and they were married September 21, 2007. They enjoyed retirement together, traveling, spending time with family and focusing on their faith and service to the Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Springfield, Missouri. Deanna passed away October 12, 2013 after a brief battle with cancer. Their time together was short but sweet. Jack was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, wife Eva, wife Deanna, brothers Tommy Robison, Wayne Robison, Carl Robison, and sisters Janelle Standiford and Billie Pat Hanna. Survivors include: Mother-in-law, Geraldine Painter of Springfield, Missouri; sister, Doris (Frank) Fry, Houston, Missouri; sons, Rodney (Germaine) Robison, Cottonwood Falls, Kansas and Charles (Christine) Robison, Springfield, Missouri; daughter Rhonda (Dale) Updegrove of Fall River, Kansas; step-son, Michael (Miia) Griffin, Longmont, Colorado. Grandchildren: Christy Robison, Jackie Dixon, Jamie Benavidas, Jacob (Carolyn) Robison, Jason (Meghan) Robison, Tyler Robison, Emily Updegrove, Eric Updegrove. Step-Grandchildren: Alexandria Griffin, Graysen Anderson, Melody Cuevas, Harmony Freeman, Autumn Osuna, and Logan Anderson along with 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews. Jack held numerous jobs throughout his life, but he credits Michael Stults for the "best job of his life" at KCP&L from which he retired from. Throughout his life Jack enjoyed playing guitar, singing, hunting birds, collecting guns and coins. He spent his life for God by praying and praising God often, being involved in the church and by being a Christ-like example to others. Jack had a great sense of humor and quick wit, even unto death. With a contagious smile, a generous attitude and a humble spirit, Jack Robison touched every life he came in contact with and will be sorely missed by all the lives he touched. In leu of flowers donations to the Ozark Food Harvest or are suggested.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary