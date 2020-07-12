1/1
Jackie Roseberry Frazier
1950 - 2020
Jackie Roseberry Frazier Jackie Roseberry Frazier 69 of Lenexa KS passed peacefully on 4-7-20 at home with her husband & caretaker by her side. She was born on 8-17-50 in St Paul, MN to Jud & Harriet Roseberry. She graduated from Shawnee Mission South in 1968, K-State in 1972 & Pitt State with a Masters in Education. She married Don Frazier on 12-31-79 in Overland Park, KS & they enjoyed over 40 wonderful yrs. She retired from Shawnee Mission Public Schools in 2011 after 25 yrs as an outstanding graphic arts teacher. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jay Roseberry & her in-laws Don & Charlotte Frazier. She is survived by her husband Don Frazier, daughter Michelle (George) Cox, son Jeff (Dawn) Frazier, granddaughters Kristin (Chris) Killingsworth & Sheri (Mike) Douse, 3 great-grandchildren, Mycah & Gavin Killingsworth & Larkin Douse, Sister-in-law & niece Elaine & Emily Roseberry and Brother-in-law & nephew Ron & Jason Frazier. Special thanks to Advent Health Cancer Center, KC Hospice, Amos Family Funeral Home & Jackie's friends for their prayers & support. Due to the pandemic, a small private service is currently scheduled for Wed July 29th @ 10:30 at Salem Lutheran Church 9135 Haskins, Lenexa KS & condolences may be left at www.amosfamily.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Service
10:30 AM
Salem Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
