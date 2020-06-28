Jackson Lee Allen Jr. Jackson Lee Allen Jr., Jack, passed away in his home on 6/25/2020. He was 81 years of age. He was born October 14, 1938 in Linden, New Jersey to Jackson Lee and Philomena (DeFillipo) Allen. In 1951 his family moved to Aiken, South Carolina where Jack attended Aiken Preparatory School. Jack later served on APS Board of Directors for many years. He graduated from Carlyle Military School in Bamberg, South Carolina in 1956. He went on to The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina and later to the University of South Carolina in Columbia. Jack also did coursework at the Wharton School of Business in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He served in the United States Army and the Peace Corp. Jack had a long career in sales and marketing. He worked for VF Corporation for 15 years in Jackson, Mississippi, Phoenix, Arizona, and Kansas City, Missouri. He worked for DeMarche Associates of Kansas City and First Bank Systems of Minneapolis. He served as Vice President of Marketing at Waddell and Reed in Kansas City. He and his wife, Betsy, owned and operated two Goddard Schools of Early Education in Overland Park and Olathe, Kansas. Jack was a voracious reader of nonfiction with a passion for history, political science, and biographies. He loved to turn up the volume as he listened to classical music and would often shed a tear as he listened to his beloved Italian Opera "chestnuts". A favorite pastime was attending the ballet. His children have memories of his tutelage in observing the differences between the sounds of a piccolo and oboe when listening to a symphony. A long time member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Jack could be seen sitting in his pew until the final organ key was sounded. He enjoyed snow skiing and tennis and was a 40 year member of Homestead Country Club. He enjoyed travel in particular when it included proximity to the ocean and all types of boats for which he had a passion. Jack is survived by his wife of 38 years, Elizabeth Ann McClintock, Betsy. He was often heard to say that he had five children in four decadesthe 60's, 70's, 80's and 90's. He is survived Ann Allen Hall (Dick) of Prairie Village, Kansas; Jackson Lee Allen III (Russica) of Farmer's Branch, Texas; Logan Mitchell Allen of Leawood, Kansas; Jane Caroline Allen of Palo Alto, California; and Alexandra Elizabeth Allen of New York City. He leaves behind two grandchildren: Elizabeth Lockwood Hall and Reser Richard Hall. Jack is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Patricia Ann Allen Scarborough A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. In Jack's memory please consider contributions to the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department, Kansas City Community Hospice, or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.



