So very sad to hear this news about Jackson. I knew him when he was in preschool at UCM Methodist church. I fondly remember him every Christmas season when I bring out the stuffed white Snowman with a green hat and green scarf. Jackson had the exact same one that he would carry around with him all the time while at preschool. So I have never forgotten him to this day and still won’t. I’m sending Love and good wishes to his family as my heart breaks for all of you during this time.

kristine Ennis

Friend