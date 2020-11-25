Jackson Patrick Rouse
March 13, 2001 - November 20, 2020
Mission, Kansas - Jackson Patrick Rouse was loved.
Firstborn child and treasured only son to Angela and Jeffrey Rouse, brother and friend to Katy and Megan Rouse, and top-5 human to pets Peanut, Cassie, and Winnie, Jack lived in the hearts of his family--and that will never change.
Jack had loving grandparents––Florence and Thomas Rouse (Salina), Shannon and Gary Waters (Kansas City), devoted Godparents Susan (Waters) Stumm and Matthew Stumm, and a close crowd of adoring aunts and uncles and cousins.
Born March 13, 2001, Jack was a bolt of energy from the beginning. It figures that he'd play a mean Stratocaster, bring old music equipment back to life, and build a solid following for his music entrepreneurism on Reverb. A daredevil on skis, an encyclopedia of freaky facts, a tinkerer, a thinker, a doer, always with a big idea or a big smile. Oh, how we will miss that smile.
He had a tender heart. A favorite family story of Jack is of his care for a baby squirrel that had lost its mother. He fed and doted on that tiny creature all night long, taking it to Lakeside Nature Center the next day––quintessential Jack. He loved the outdoors, hiking, and camping out under the stars. He was fascinated by weather and wild animals. He communed with many a frog and turtle at Swope Park, and brought a few home to live.
Jack had a real work ethic, trying a number of jobs and working steadily at BKS Guitars for several years. He had a start-up mind, turning found objects into treasure. He was all energy, all the time.
He loved music––loved it––especially live music, and favorite bands were Green Day, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Fruit Bats. He loved Kansas City barbeque, none more than his dad's. He loved his family and friends in his own unique way. He was full of charm, humor, and trouble. It will all be missed beyond measure.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Jack on Wednesday, November 25th at Visitation Catholic Church, Kansas City, MO. The Mass will be live-streamed on www.visitation.org
at 9 am Wednesday.
We know there are many who continue to love and care about Jack, and our heartfelt gratitude goes out to you for your support. In lieu of flowers, we suggest memorial donations to Camp Foster YMCA, Spirit Lake, IA. Or to Lakeside Nature Center, Kansas City, MO.
Missing Jack will be hard for everyone who knew him. For all of us looking for answers or meanings or signs, we'll share that shortly after he left us, we stepped outside, looked up, and felt somehow closer to him when we saw, shining in a clear sky, the red flare of Mars, close enough to the moon to tell it a secret. For the moment, it was sign enough: our bright, redheaded boy, safe in the wilds of the heavens. Condolences may be expressed to the family at MuehlebachChapel.com
.