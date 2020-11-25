1/1
Jackson Patrick Rouse
2001 - 2020
Jackson Patrick Rouse
March 13, 2001 - November 20, 2020
Mission, Kansas - Jackson Patrick Rouse was loved.
Firstborn child and treasured only son to Angela and Jeffrey Rouse, brother and friend to Katy and Megan Rouse, and top-5 human to pets Peanut, Cassie, and Winnie, Jack lived in the hearts of his family--and that will never change.
Jack had loving grandparents––Florence and Thomas Rouse (Salina), Shannon and Gary Waters (Kansas City), devoted Godparents Susan (Waters) Stumm and Matthew Stumm, and a close crowd of adoring aunts and uncles and cousins.
Born March 13, 2001, Jack was a bolt of energy from the beginning. It figures that he'd play a mean Stratocaster, bring old music equipment back to life, and build a solid following for his music entrepreneurism on Reverb. A daredevil on skis, an encyclopedia of freaky facts, a tinkerer, a thinker, a doer, always with a big idea or a big smile. Oh, how we will miss that smile.
He had a tender heart. A favorite family story of Jack is of his care for a baby squirrel that had lost its mother. He fed and doted on that tiny creature all night long, taking it to Lakeside Nature Center the next day––quintessential Jack. He loved the outdoors, hiking, and camping out under the stars. He was fascinated by weather and wild animals. He communed with many a frog and turtle at Swope Park, and brought a few home to live.
Jack had a real work ethic, trying a number of jobs and working steadily at BKS Guitars for several years. He had a start-up mind, turning found objects into treasure. He was all energy, all the time.
He loved music––loved it––especially live music, and favorite bands were Green Day, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Fruit Bats. He loved Kansas City barbeque, none more than his dad's. He loved his family and friends in his own unique way. He was full of charm, humor, and trouble. It will all be missed beyond measure.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Jack on Wednesday, November 25th at Visitation Catholic Church, Kansas City, MO. The Mass will be live-streamed on www.visitation.org at 9 am Wednesday.
We know there are many who continue to love and care about Jack, and our heartfelt gratitude goes out to you for your support. In lieu of flowers, we suggest memorial donations to Camp Foster YMCA, Spirit Lake, IA. Or to Lakeside Nature Center, Kansas City, MO.
Missing Jack will be hard for everyone who knew him. For all of us looking for answers or meanings or signs, we'll share that shortly after he left us, we stepped outside, looked up, and felt somehow closer to him when we saw, shining in a clear sky, the red flare of Mars, close enough to the moon to tell it a secret. For the moment, it was sign enough: our bright, redheaded boy, safe in the wilds of the heavens. Condolences may be expressed to the family at MuehlebachChapel.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Visitation Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Muehlebach Funeral Care
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Memories & Condolences
27 entries
November 24, 2020
We are holding you all close in our hearts and our prayers. Our deepest sympathies for your loss. What beautiful tribute you have written to help us all remember Jack and honor his memory. Please know you have the love and support of so many during this challenging time.

Peace, Grace & Love,
The Bolinger Family
Mike, Jeanne, Andrew & Lena
Jeanne Steinberg Bolinger
Friend
November 24, 2020
What a loss for the world. I remember the young man in my class that always was quick with a smile, had an intellectual mind and kind heart. Someone who championed and stood up for his peers and was the first to comfort someone in pain. A true gentleman and kind soul who is gone before he had the chance to share his gift to more people. He will be missed
David Camerlinck
Teacher
November 24, 2020
Our deepest sympathy. Prayers for peace in your hearts and that the love and support of your friends and family help you through the difficult seasons of loss. With peace and love, The Cory Family
Jane and Joe Cory
Friend
November 24, 2020
This is my favorite photo of Jack and Peanut. I hope you'll enjoy it as much as I do.
Izzy Hart
Family
November 24, 2020
Our love and prayers to your family during this time! Matt & Shannon (Newman) Crist & girls
Shannon Crist
Friend
November 24, 2020
So very sad to hear this news about Jackson. I knew him when he was in preschool at UCM Methodist church. I fondly remember him every Christmas season when I bring out the stuffed white Snowman with a green hat and green scarf. Jackson had the exact same one that he would carry around with him all the time while at preschool. So I have never forgotten him to this day and still won’t. I’m sending Love and good wishes to his family as my heart breaks for all of you during this time.
kristine Ennis
Friend
November 24, 2020
My prayers are with you.
Steve Engler
Friend
November 24, 2020
Rouse Family,
We are so sorry for your loss. Your tribute of him is beautiful and exactly how I remember him! You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Ballew Family
Megan Ballew
Friend
November 24, 2020
Jeff, Angela, Katy and Megan,

Our hearts are shattered and our family is praying for each of you. Can still remember the first time I met Jackson at a Cub Scout meeting, climbing out of a construction dumpster, having salvaged some special treasures to take home and create something amazing. Will never forget it. He was one of the best ones. Lovingly. Mark, Kandi, Dustin & Daniella.
The McCasland Family
Friend
November 24, 2020
Jeff, Angela, Katy and Megan,

We simply do not have the words. Jack was always so nice to us and to Stephen. Our hearts break for your family. Praying you can find strength and peace.
Marty & Linda Rosemann
Friend
November 24, 2020
Jeff, Angela, Katy and Megan, We were so saddened to hear of Jack's passing. Please know that we are thinking of you and sending warm support and love. With deepest sympathy,
Christin Kauten
Friend
November 24, 2020
Dear Rouse Family,

Heartbroken for you and praying for you. You are all on our hearts and minds all day long. We are so sorry for your loss. Sending love and light to your sweet family.
Heather & Matt Wiley
November 24, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Scott Wiseman
November 24, 2020
Angie, Jeff, Katy and Megan may the love of friends and family give you strength! Jackson’s beautiful spirit resonates in this lovely tribute...family, friends, sports, music, animals, scouts filled his heart with happiness! I am so sad for your loss. God’s Blessings! Mary Manns
Mary Manns
Friend
November 24, 2020
Angela and Jeff, I am so very sorry to hear of your loss. Jackson was in my preschool class at Central Early Childhood Center. I remember his smiling face and his bright red hair like it was yesterday. Please know I'm holding you and your family close in my thoughts during this incredibly difficult time. Sending peace and love.
Kate Tammeus (Willaredt)
Teacher
November 24, 2020
Angela and Jeff - we are heartbroken to hear of your loss of sweet Jackson. While we have been gone for what seems like forever now, we dearly remember Jackson and send our love and prayers to you.
Neal and Rosemary Parece
Friend
November 24, 2020
My heart goes out to all of you guys during this time. Big hugs.
Abbey Hugo
Family
November 24, 2020
Rouse family, Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. A beautiful tribute and our deepest sympathies as we remember tender hearted Jackson. The Reboulets
John Reboulet
Friend
November 24, 2020
So sorry Rouse Family. What a beautiful photo and tribute to your sweet Jackson. Prayers you continue to feel Jack’s presence as his soul lives on. Love to you all. Hugs and more prayers.
Erica Gaarder
Friend
November 24, 2020
Jeff, Angela, Katie, and Megan, our hearts ache for each of you. Please know that you all are at the top of our minds and hearts. Wishing you warmth and comfort.
Dan & Leslie, August, Annabelle, and Lidia
Friend
November 24, 2020
So sorry Rouse Family. What a beautiful photo and tribute to sweet Jackson. We love you. Prayers you continue you to find Jackson’s presence as his soul lives on. Hugs and more prayers.
Erica Gaarder
Friend
November 24, 2020
Angela and family, I am so very sorry to hear this news. What a lovely young man, your tribute here is so well done and shows such love. My heart and thoughts to you and Jack's family. Lovingly, Kat Norris
Kat Norris
Friend
November 24, 2020
Our hearts are breaking for you! We will lift you in prayer daily! Noblitt family
Niccole Radetic
November 24, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of your terrible loss. Our thoughts & prayers are with you and your family. The Meyer Family
Pam, Joe & Carson Meyer
Friend
November 24, 2020
We are deeply saddened to hear this news. Our hearts and prayers are with your family at this difficult time!❤ The Condon Family
Shannon and Bill Condon
Friend
November 24, 2020
Dearest Rouse family...I am so terribly sorry for your loss. Your touching words about Jackson describe the sweet fifth grader I remember from years ago. My heart breaks for you all, and you will remain in my thoughts and prayers...sending peace and love.
Angie Gerhards (Seroka)
Teacher
November 24, 2020
Such a sad loss of a young man. Jack is in God's hands now.
Bruce and Kate Hugo
Family
