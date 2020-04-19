|
Jacob "Jake" H. Ruwart Jacob "Jake" H. Ruwart, 59, of Kansas City, Mo., was born on January 14th, 1961, in Butler Mo, and passed away at home on April 9th, 2020. Jake attended Southwest High School, he loved to cook and was a champion BBQ'r. Jake also loved to fish and travel. His favorite destinations were Las Vegas and Hawaii. Jake enjoyed a long career as a sales rep with the Charles D. Jones Co. Jake was preceded in death by his father, Robert (Joe) Ruwart, mother Marilyn Ruwart, sister Kristin Ruwart, brother Robert Ruwart. Survivors include wife Michele (Welch) Ruwart, and brother Joe Ruwart (Billi). Jake will be remembered as a great husband, and a loyal friend to many. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020