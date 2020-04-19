Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Ruwart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob H. "Jake" Ruwart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacob H. "Jake" Ruwart Obituary
Jacob "Jake" H. Ruwart Jacob "Jake" H. Ruwart, 59, of Kansas City, Mo., was born on January 14th, 1961, in Butler Mo, and passed away at home on April 9th, 2020. Jake attended Southwest High School, he loved to cook and was a champion BBQ'r. Jake also loved to fish and travel. His favorite destinations were Las Vegas and Hawaii. Jake enjoyed a long career as a sales rep with the Charles D. Jones Co. Jake was preceded in death by his father, Robert (Joe) Ruwart, mother Marilyn Ruwart, sister Kristin Ruwart, brother Robert Ruwart. Survivors include wife Michele (Welch) Ruwart, and brother Joe Ruwart (Billi). Jake will be remembered as a great husband, and a loyal friend to many. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -