Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-8228
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Johns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob Leroy Johns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacob Leroy Johns Obituary
Jacob Leroy Johns Jacob Leroy (J.L.) Johns, 83, a longtime Liberty resident, passed away February 26, 2020, at Oak Pointe of Kearney. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm, followed by a service celebrating J.L.'s life at 2:00 pm, on Monday, March 2, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Burial will follow in Glenridge Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Liberty Hospital Hospice. J.L. was born November 1, 1936, in Edwards, MO, one of five children of Jacob Horace and Minnie Mae (Cline) Johns. He graduated from Warsaw (MO) High School and later served in the U.S. Army as a Military Policeman for two years active duty and four years reserve duty. He received honorable discharge on September 30, 1961. J.L. was united in marriage to Frankie Cole Buell on December 28, 1960. J.L.'s career at Ford Motor Company spanned 35 years when he retired as an Industrial Maintenance Electrician in 1997. Along with his parents, J.L. was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Frankie, and three siblings. Survivors include his daughter, Cindy Phillips (Brian); grandchildren, Melissa Phillips and Jacob Cole Phillips; great grandson, Finley Cole Phillips; sister, Judy Davis (Donald); numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -