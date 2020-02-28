|
|
Jacob Leroy Johns Jacob Leroy (J.L.) Johns, 83, a longtime Liberty resident, passed away February 26, 2020, at Oak Pointe of Kearney. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm, followed by a service celebrating J.L.'s life at 2:00 pm, on Monday, March 2, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Burial will follow in Glenridge Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Liberty Hospital Hospice. J.L. was born November 1, 1936, in Edwards, MO, one of five children of Jacob Horace and Minnie Mae (Cline) Johns. He graduated from Warsaw (MO) High School and later served in the U.S. Army as a Military Policeman for two years active duty and four years reserve duty. He received honorable discharge on September 30, 1961. J.L. was united in marriage to Frankie Cole Buell on December 28, 1960. J.L.'s career at Ford Motor Company spanned 35 years when he retired as an Industrial Maintenance Electrician in 1997. Along with his parents, J.L. was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Frankie, and three siblings. Survivors include his daughter, Cindy Phillips (Brian); grandchildren, Melissa Phillips and Jacob Cole Phillips; great grandson, Finley Cole Phillips; sister, Judy Davis (Donald); numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 28, 2020