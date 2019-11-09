|
|
Jacob Taylor Ward Jacob Taylor Ward, 27, of Wichita, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. He was employed at Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita. He was born June 18, 1992, in Wichita, KS, the son of Brian L. and Sara A. (Bomberger) Ward. He was a graduate of Olathe South High School. Jacob was a gifted musician at heart and was a talented guitar player and singer. His passions were music and making people laugh and he was a lover of books and movies. He loved his family and would always have a song or something to share to brighten their day. He had such a great sense of humor and was always the life of the party. His laugh would make us all laugh. He will forever be missed. Surviving family members include: parents, Sara & Terry Nylund of Olathe, KS and Brian & Vicki Ward of Haysville, KS; siblings, Cierra Pauler (Alex) of Wichita, KS, Nathan Young of Haysville, KS, Austin Ward of Haysville, KS, Spencer Shell of Olathe, KS, and Casey Shell of Olathe, KS, and Cade & Jace Nylund of Colleyville, TX ; grandparents, Lane & Anita Bomberger of McPherson, KS, David & Janis Ward of McPherson, KS, Suzanne & Jeff Simpson of Hutchinson, KS, and Leland & Catherine Young of Little River, KS. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, November 8, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in McPherson. Memorial donations may be given to in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 9, 2019