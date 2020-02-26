Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
(816) 753-6200
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
View Map
Jacqueline Eloise Bradley


1936 - 2020
Jacqueline Eloise Bradley Obituary
Jacqueline Eloise Bradley Jacqueline Eloise Bradley, 83, of Kansas City, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Gregory Ridge Health Care Center in Kansas City, Missouri. She was born August 10, 1936 in Kansas City, Missouri to Elmer and Helen (Wellington) Bowman. Jacqueline is survived by her brother, Theodore Bowman (Wanda), three sons: Richard W. Bradley, Jr. (Rosalyn), Lance E. Bradley (Tina) and Aaron L. Bradley; two daughters: Donna R. YaDullah-Chase (John) and Valerie L. Salaam (Dwight), 31 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W. Linwood, KCMO, immediately followed by Funeral Services at the same location officiated by Rev. Eric Belt of St. Stephens Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, KCMO. Condolences may be made at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel .com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2020
