Jacqueline Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Englander Davidson

Jacqueline Englander Davidson Obituary
Jacqueline Englander Davidson Jacqueline (Jacki) Davidson, born July 10, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY, passed peacefully on Nov 1, 2019 in Overland Park. She met Michael Davidson at a New York summer camp and they married on May 23, 1967, making a life together for 52 years. Jacki found her calling as a social worker. She loved the symphony, opera and ballet. She is survived by her husband, Michael, and many friends who loved and will miss her. A memorial service will be held Tues, Nov 12 at 3:30pm in the Wesley Covenant Chapel at the Church of theResurrectionCampus,13720 Roe Avenue,Leawood,KS. The family suggests donations to an anti-gun violence organization of your choice.Online condolences may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019
