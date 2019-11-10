|
Jacqueline Englander Davidson Jacqueline (Jacki) Davidson, born July 10, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY, passed peacefully on Nov 1, 2019 in Overland Park. She met Michael Davidson at a New York summer camp and they married on May 23, 1967, making a life together for 52 years. Jacki found her calling as a social worker. She loved the symphony, opera and ballet. She is survived by her husband, Michael, and many friends who loved and will miss her. A memorial service will be held Tues, Nov 12 at 3:30pm in the Wesley Covenant Chapel at the Church of theResurrectionCampus,13720 Roe Avenue,Leawood,KS. The family suggests donations to an anti-gun violence organization of your choice.Online condolences may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019