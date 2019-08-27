|
Jacqueline "Sue"Grazier, Jacqueline 'Sue" Grazier, passed away on August 24, 2019, in Naples, Florida, with her devoted husband and elementary school sweetheart George by her side. Born on June 22, 1936 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Sue called many states home: Pennsylvania, Kansas, Massachusetts, and Florida. Sue had two sons: David Sargert and Scott (Joan) Sargert, four step-children: Mike (Cindy) Grazier, Pat (Kris) Grazier, Kim (Syd) Warner, and Pam (Leon) Staab. Affectionately known as Grandma Sue, she has 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Sue loved to read, play bridge, embroider, and bake. She will be forever remembered by her entire family and all of her friends. A viewing will be held at the Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral home at 701 N 94 St, Kansas City, KS 66112 on August 31st at 10:00 am with the funeral to follow at 11:00 am.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 27, 2019