Jacqueline Lee "Jackie" White Jacqueline Lee "Jackie" White (nee Jones), a life-long resident of Prairie Village, Kansas, passed away on December 19, 2019. She was born in Kansas City, Kansas and was raised in Prairie Village and Mission Hills, Kansas. She attended Prairie School, then Shawnee Mission High School (now Shawnee Mission North). She met the love of her life, Duane White, at Kansas State University and they married on June 1, 1957. Duane and Jackie lived in Mission and Overland Park, Kansas until they settled back in Prairie Village in 1963. Duane and Jackie had three daughters and one son. Jackie was always involved in her children's activities at Prairie School, Indian Hills Junior High School, Shawnee Mission East, and at Homestead Country Club. She was a past member of Chapter GZ, PEO. She was a life-long member of Village Presbyterian Church and was proud to volunteer in the Food Pantry over the years. She was pre-deceased by her oldest daughter, Kelli Diane, and her parents, Charles and Cleda Jones. She is survived by her spouse of 62 years, Duane White. Their love is a love unmatched. She is also survived by daughter, Dena White Ridenour (Brian) of Montrose, CO, by daughter Marla White Harris (Chris) of Shawnee, KS, and by son Rick White (Christie) of Bentonville, AR; by her sisters, Janice Chesnik (Ray) and Judy Place (Tom), and by her brothers, Chuck Jones (Carol) and Tom Jones; by Grandchildren Chris (Tiffany), Tyler, and Landon Harris, and Jacob and Libby White, and by Great-Grandchildren Riley and Emma Harris. She is also survived by multiple nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own. Jackie's memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan 10th, 2020 at 11am in the main sanctuary at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Unleashed Pet Rescue, 5918 Broadmoor St. Mission, KS, 66202. Jackie never met a dog she didn't like.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 5, 2020