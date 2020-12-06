Jacquelyn (Jackie) P. Turner
November 30, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Jacquelyn (Jackie) P. Turner, 84, of Kansas City, MO, was called to her heavenly home on November 30, 2020. Jackie was born in Axtell, Kansas on December 13, 1935. She graduated from Frankfort High School, Frankfort, KS in 1953 and graduated from Emporia State University in 1957. It is at Emporia State where she met her husband, Richard Turner, and were married in December 1955. They had four children, Rick, Tim, Nan and Mindy who blessed them with 8 grandchildren. Jackie was an extraordinary wife, mother and grandmother. She will be remembered, cherished and always loved. A celebration of life will be held in Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers and for more information, please contact Porter Funeral Home, Lenexa KS or at porterfuneralhome.com
.