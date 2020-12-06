1/
Jacquelyn P. (Jackie) Turner
1935 - 2020
Jacquelyn (Jackie) P. Turner
November 30, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Jacquelyn (Jackie) P. Turner, 84, of Kansas City, MO, was called to her heavenly home on November 30, 2020. Jackie was born in Axtell, Kansas on December 13, 1935. She graduated from Frankfort High School, Frankfort, KS in 1953 and graduated from Emporia State University in 1957. It is at Emporia State where she met her husband, Richard Turner, and were married in December 1955. They had four children, Rick, Tim, Nan and Mindy who blessed them with 8 grandchildren. Jackie was an extraordinary wife, mother and grandmother. She will be remembered, cherished and always loved. A celebration of life will be held in Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers and for more information, please contact Porter Funeral Home, Lenexa KS or at porterfuneralhome.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 3, 2020
Dear family I was so sorry to hear the news about your mom. She was so much to me when we worked together at JCPenney‘s. She was the best boss the best friend the best coworker one could have ever asked for. Your mother was one classy lady and she will be sorely missed.
Jeanette Mcclure
Friend
