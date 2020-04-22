|
Jacquelyn Siedler Green , a longtime Kansas City teacher, world traveler, and beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the age of 89. Known as Jackie, and more recently as Gram, her family meant everything to her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore Juergen Siedler and Martha Hutchison Siedler, and sister Joanne Brough Dinkins. She is survived by her husband Kenneth Green, daughter Victoria, daughter Pamela Green Nadler and son-in-law Jim Nadler; grandson Ted Nadler, his wife Carolyn and their children Jack and Lucy; grandson Ben Nadler, his wife Em and their children Evie and Danny; and granddaughter Emilie Nadler. She died peacefully at home with Ken, her husband of 70 years, by her side after battling heart and kidney disease. Jackie was born on October 14, 1930 in St. Louis and raised there, then moving with her family to Litchfield, Illinois in high school. That's when she met Ken, who asked her to take a walk with him one warm September night in 1946 and they'd been together ever since. They married on May 30, 1949 before moving to Kansas City in 1950. Jackie and Ken lived in the Red Bridge neighborhood of Kansas City for over 60 years, in the house where they raised daughters Vicki and Pam. She taught history and social studies at local schools from 1961-1986, first at Ervin Junior High School in the Hickman Mills district and then at Broadmoor Junior High School in the Shawnee Mission district. More recently she was active in the GFWC Homemakers of Hickman Mills and arranged flowers at the Hickman Mills Community Christian Church. Ken worked at Bendix and then Trans World Airlines. Jackie loved traveling, especially to see family. She was a fantastic cookthe kind of person who could take nearly anything and turn it into something delicious. She was particularly known for her Thanksgiving stuffing and for baking the world's best lemon pie. She was a prolific gardener, even frequently bringing plants from her garden on cross-country flights for her kids to replant, to the chagrin of TSA agents everywhere. She loved bird watching, painting, nature programs and telling old stories. Her grandchildren lovingly remember the endless summers they spent with Jackie, especially those at "the cabin" on the lake. She was the in charge lifeguard, teaching countless kids how to swim over the years. She was always available to go crabbing or read a book She is greatly missed. Memorial donations can be sent to: GFWC Homemakers of Hickman Mills c/o: Co-President Frances Cousins 13121 Lowell Ave. Grandview, Mo. 64030 www.kccremation.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 22, 2020