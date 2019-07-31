Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri
5561 Northwest Barry Road
Kansas City, MO 64154
816-822-9888
Resources
More Obituaries for James Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Reynolds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Reynolds Obituary
James A. Reynolds James A. Reynolds, 78, of Kansas City, MO, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at North Kansas City Hospital Services will be private. After graduating from North Kansas city High School, he served in the Navy submarines for 4 years. He joined the Kansas City Missouri police department in 1965 and retired as Deputy Chief in 1993 after 28 years. James loved his golf and reading. He gave a good fight to beat his 4 bouts of cancer. He is survived by his wife Karen, two sons Mike (Marly) and Greg grandsons Brett and Derek, brothers Dennis (Kim) and Larry. (Arrangements: Cremation Society of KS & MO, 5561 NW Barry Rd.,, online condolences www.kccremation.com(816) 822-9888)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now