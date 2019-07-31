|
James A. Reynolds James A. Reynolds, 78, of Kansas City, MO, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at North Kansas City Hospital Services will be private. After graduating from North Kansas city High School, he served in the Navy submarines for 4 years. He joined the Kansas City Missouri police department in 1965 and retired as Deputy Chief in 1993 after 28 years. James loved his golf and reading. He gave a good fight to beat his 4 bouts of cancer. He is survived by his wife Karen, two sons Mike (Marly) and Greg grandsons Brett and Derek, brothers Dennis (Kim) and Larry. (Arrangements: Cremation Society of KS & MO, 5561 NW Barry Rd.,, online condolences www.kccremation.com(816) 822-9888)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019