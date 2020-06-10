James A Watson 1947 2020 James Watson, 72, of Kansas City, MO, passed away June 7, 2020. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 am on Friday, June 12, 2020 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, 2 E 75th St, Kansas City, MO 64114. Inurnment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. James was born September 18, 1947, in Grand Island, NE, to James and Anna Marie Watson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jerry Watson. He is survived by his wife, Connie Watson, their children; Heather Simpson (Neil), Meredith Hitchcock (William), Laura King (Ryan) and Tommy Watson, 5 grandchildren, as well as his sisters; Judy Woodbury (Jim), Mary Lou Holmes and Kay Prevost (Jim). Full obit can be read at MuehlebachChapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 10, 2020.