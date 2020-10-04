James Akes

James AkesOctober 2, 2020Clinton, Missouri - James H. "Jim" Akes, 79, of Clinton, MO passed away October 2, 2020. Graveside services will be at 1:00 PM Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at Belton Cemetery, Belton, MO.Jim was born in Winston, MO and had lived in Belton most of his life. He worked as a self employed concrete contractor for 35 years, retiring in 2000. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 56 years, Sonyia Sue; a daughter, Melody Ann Akes; a grandson, Luke Kevin Mealer; 2 brothers, Robert Henry and Fred Elva Akes, and a sister, Lois Marie Akes Wilkinson. He is survived by 3 daughters, Mary S. Jones (Bill), Sandra Sedgwick (Keith) and Pamela Stinnett (Keith); 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren.