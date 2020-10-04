1/
James Akes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Akes
October 2, 2020
Clinton, Missouri - James H. "Jim" Akes, 79, of Clinton, MO passed away October 2, 2020. Graveside services will be at 1:00 PM Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at Belton Cemetery, Belton, MO.
Jim was born in Winston, MO and had lived in Belton most of his life. He worked as a self employed concrete contractor for 35 years, retiring in 2000. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 56 years, Sonyia Sue; a daughter, Melody Ann Akes; a grandson, Luke Kevin Mealer; 2 brothers, Robert Henry and Fred Elva Akes, and a sister, Lois Marie Akes Wilkinson. He is survived by 3 daughters, Mary S. Jones (Bill), Sandra Sedgwick (Keith) and Pamela Stinnett (Keith); 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley & George Funeral Home and Cremation Services
611 Chestnut
Belton, MO 64012
8163222995
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved