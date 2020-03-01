|
James Albert Sterbenz James Albert Sterbenz, 90, of Fairway, KS died Thursday, February 20, 2020 Jim was born to the late Albert and Bertille Sterbenz, August 25, 1929, in Kansas City, MO. Jim graduated from Lillis High School and attended Benedictine College. In college, Jim played football and was a cartoonist for the school paper. He served in Army Counter Intelligence Corps in the Korean War, and was awarded the Korean Service and United Nations Service Medals. Jim was in Sales throughout his life, specializing in industrial diamond and commercial abrasive equipment sales. Many friends and associates referred to him as "Diamond Jim", a moniker that he kept his entire life. Later Jim expanded his father's seafood brokerage company, and developed a fish-farming concept, Aquaculture Engineering. Jim enjoyed being with his family, creating new friendships and playing Texas Hold 'Em in the King City Poker league. He consistently held high-point leader status. He was a quick wit, a friend to all, and loved telling jokes to everyone he met. Jim was fond of fishing, hunting, painting, travel, and was a music lover. A die-hard KC Royals and Chiefs fan, he loved his hometown. He enjoyed live jazz and was a regular follower of The Five Scamps. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son Angelo Gianello. He is survived by former spouse Sigrid Sterbenz, his sister Elizabeth Sterbenz, his children Deborah Sanders, Christopher and Daniel Sterbenz (Carolyn), his grandchildren Teresa Gianello-Mendolia (Pete), Steven Gianello (Christine), Jason Sanders (Emily), Annalise Hodes, Catherine and Emma Sterbenz, great-grandchildren Maddy, Sophia, Brennon, Graham and Waylon. We will be forever grateful for Jim's love. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020