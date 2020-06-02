James Allen Galloway
James Allen Galloway James Allen Galloway, "DroppinTigerNutZ," 9, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away May 29, 2020 at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born May 5, 2011 in McPherson, Kansas, to James and Aubrie Angel Galloway. James was nearly a lifelong resident of Lyons where he attended Central Elementary School. James was an avid, professional gamer who also had a love for playing football, boy scouts (Pack #164) and the outdoors. He had tremendous faith and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Great Bend, Kansas. He is survived by his parents, James and Aubrie Galloway of Lyons; brother, Xavien Galloway of Lyons; paternal grandparents, Mark Allen and Tamila Galloway of Derby, KS; maternal grandparents, Stephen and Mitzi Angel of Topeka, KS, and Robert Ross and Pam Quast of McPherson, KS; countless cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends, some of whom are considered family as well. Funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Celebration Centre, Lyons with Bishop Peter Solie officiating. Burial will be at Lyons Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, June 5, 2020 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to Kans for Kids, Team Blake, Baby Jay's or Love Chloe in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 2, 2020.
