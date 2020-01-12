|
James Allen Smith James Allen Smith, 75, passed away November 24, 2019.Jim attended Roseland Elementary School, Pem Day High School and Shawnee Mission East High School. He won the KC Golden Gloves boxing title and moved to Philadelphia in 1967 to box professionally. Known as "Irish Jimmy Smith" he became a fixture at the famous Passyunk Avenue Gym training with Joey Giardello, former world middleweight champion. Using part of his boxing money to finance his college education at Villanova, he graduated with a degree in Education, teaching special needs children at Devereux and The Vanguard School. Teaching wasn't Jim's thing. It was fine wines. He traveled abroad to visit the vineyards of Europe returning to Philly to consult and sell wine to restaurants. In 1973 he became the sommelier in Frank Conaboy's restaurant, The Tilted Lantern. Frank tells us "Time spent with Jim was easily some of the best of my life." In 1974 Jim returned to Kansas City and started Wine and Spirits Inc. with his partner Frank Schutte selling wine in Kansas City and St. Louis. He became best friends with Ron and Joe Digiovanni whose father owned Happy Hollows Liquors. They traveled to California, France, and Italy to visit winery's represented by Jim. Ron remembers a day in the Burgundy region of France when they stopped, unannounced, at the home of Louis Latour, renowned wine producer. "We were invited in without hesitation and treated to a personal tour and tasting in his cellar. That tells you how Jim was thought of in the wine world." Jim met his best friend Sandy McGee at Pem Day. They remained best friends for over 60 years. Sandy moved to New York and frequently visited Jim in Philly. Sandy recalls, "When not in the ring, his attire of corduroy pants, a tweed sport coat and desert boots never changed. He was an impeccable dresser and fancied himself a Brit with his British racing green driving hat." Sandy speaks for all Jim's friends when she says, "Jim was an avid reader, had an incredible memory, loved sports cars and British motorcycles. We'll miss him terribly but the many funny, ridiculous, outrageous, crazy, ludicrous, laughable and enjoyable times will be with us forever." A celebration of life will be planned for Mid-May 2020.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 12, 2020