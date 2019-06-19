|
|
James Andrew Lichty 11-5-1953 to 6-17-2019 Today we lost a great man. Jim is survived by his wife Michelle Cato Lichty, daughter Jacqueline Lichty Dunbar (Corey), son Stephen Andrew Lichty (Clementine Brown) and brother Thomas Brent Lichty. He is preceded in death by his mother Marjorie Free Lichty, father Lewis Franklin Lichty, and brothers Daniel Noble Lichty and Stephen Franklin Lichty. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, June 20, 1:00 pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 11 E. Main Street, Kansas City, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the KU Endowment Cancer Research Gift Fund online at www.kucancercenter.org/give
Published in Kansas City Star on June 19, 2019