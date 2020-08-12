1/1
James Armstrong Wiley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Armstrong Wiley James Armstrong Wiley of Prairie Village, KS died peacefully at home Aug. 7, 2020 at the age of 88. Jim was born on Oct. 3, 1931 in Wichita, KS, 1949 graduate of Wichita East High School, 1956 from the University of Kansas & proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1956-58. Jim leaves his beloved wife of 49 years Sallie. He was Father to Bryn (Joan), Kirsten, John (Wendy), Sara Simpson (Eric); Grandfather to Brandon, Katie, Aiden & Corynne; Brother to Peggy Pritchard & the late Patsy Phillips (Innes). Jim's sense of humor & Midwestern charm made all feel like family. His passions were gardening, fly-fishing, birding & his cats. A private inurnment will be on Friday, Aug. 14 at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Donations appreciated to Harvesters.org or 3801 Topping Ave, KC, MO 64129.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved