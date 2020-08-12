James Armstrong Wiley James Armstrong Wiley of Prairie Village, KS died peacefully at home Aug. 7, 2020 at the age of 88. Jim was born on Oct. 3, 1931 in Wichita, KS, 1949 graduate of Wichita East High School, 1956 from the University of Kansas & proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1956-58. Jim leaves his beloved wife of 49 years Sallie. He was Father to Bryn (Joan), Kirsten, John (Wendy), Sara Simpson (Eric); Grandfather to Brandon, Katie, Aiden & Corynne; Brother to Peggy Pritchard & the late Patsy Phillips (Innes). Jim's sense of humor & Midwestern charm made all feel like family. His passions were gardening, fly-fishing, birding & his cats. A private inurnment will be on Friday, Aug. 14 at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Donations appreciated to Harvesters.org
or 3801 Topping Ave, KC, MO 64129.