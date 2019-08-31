|
James Austin Newman James Austin Newman, passed June 9, 2019. James or Jim, as he was known to friends; was very proud of his heritage. Jim was born to James Austin Newman Sr. & Olive Elizabeth Adair, his ancestors contributed greatly to this country. On Jim's paternal side made him a sixth generation Texan, as his father's family was one of "the first 300 families" who helped Stephen F. Austin settle Texas. The '300" were given land grants and settled the land that is now known as Texas. Jim's heritage through his mother side, was primarily the Adair family. A young Adair came from Ireland and married the daughter of a Cherokee Chief. Later their families were forced to march the trail of tears and ultimately settled in Oklahoma. Jim has over a hundred family members on the Cherokee Dawes Rolls. He was so proud of his Cherokee heritage that he proudly presented his Cherokee card whenever the occasion presented. Jim had many accomplishments of his own, as a member of the media for over 50 years, He was a highly respected business reporter, stock analyzer, economics editor for the AP, and a Business reporter for several radio and television stations in Los Angeles and New York. Among his many awards, Jim received outstanding individual in the international business community, awards from the Los Angeles Press Club, and probably the highest honor from his peers; three Emmys for outstanding broadcast journalism in business. In spite of everything he accomplished professionally, his greatest loves were his family and friends! James always remembered, Julie Harris, his first love, fondly. When he lived in New York, among his friends were Tennessee Williams, Truman Capote, Marilyn Monroe, along with other writers, artist, and entertainers. Jim's best and longest friendship lasted over 40 years with, Louis Lamoure, notable western writer. They're friendship continued with Louis' wife Kathy, daughter Angelique and son Beau. James loved classical music and he loved serving as an official spokesman for the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. He also appeared seasonally with the Boston Pops at Holiday concert. James was also an avid equestrian, who had Four races named after him at Hollywood Park. A devout Catholic, among his cherished memories was when he was Knighted into the Order of the Malta. Jim could always count the good council of his Priest and Dear friend, Father John Paul. Jim was proud to have served our nation as an enlisted man in the Army during the Korean War. Jim's larger than life personality and booming voice made him someone everyone wanted to know, be around and love. Among Jim's closest friends, Valerie Franklin, Frank Barbano and his daughter Hannah, Edwin Perdomo, Patrick Pascal and many others we apologize for omitting. Jim's family was the most important thing in his life! Jim and his younger brother Buhl were very close until Buhl passed in 2013. Jim was preceded in death by his father, James Austin Newman Sr., his mother Olive Elizabeth Adair, and his beloved brother and best friend Buhl T. Newman. He is survived by his Sister-in-Law, Winifred Barnum-Newman, Niece; Cehlia Newman-Menendez, her spouse, Senator José Menéndez, Grand-Nephew Dominic Newman-Menendez, Grand Niece Victoria Newman-Menendez, Grand-Nephew Austin Newman-Menendez; Niece Dr. Winifred Eysse Newman, her Spouse Michael Repovich and God-Son Lee Newman. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held: August 31, 2019 at 1:00PM, The Forrest Hill Calvary Chapel, 6901 Troost Ave. Kansas City. MO, 64131 (816) 410-0977 R.S.V.P. email: [email protected]
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 31, 2019