Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family

James B. Jordan James B. Jordan, 85, Honolulu died June 7, 2020. A private service was held June 16, 2020 at the Natl. Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. A more detailed obituary at Dignity Memorial.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store