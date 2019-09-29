|
|
James B. Judd James Brantley Judd (Jim) of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on September 2, 2019. Jim was born in 1939 to Mary and James Judd of Columbia, Missouri. Celebration of Life will be held at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, Wesley Covenant Chapel, in Leawood, on Thursday, October 3, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the City Union Mission, 1100 East 11th St., Kansas City, MO 64106, Attention: Bookkeeping.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 29, 2019