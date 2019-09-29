Home

James "Jimmy" Bain

James "Jimmy" Bain James "Jimmy" Bain 69, died September 11, 2019 in Colorado. He is the son of Harold and Marguerite Bain. Jimmy is survived by one aunt, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Mary Tush and Nancy Cullen. A visitation will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday October 1, 2019 at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm Tuesday at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made to Development Disabilities Resource Center.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 29, 2019
