James Steve Bardwell James Bardwell, 60, of KCKS died 5/2/2020. Virtual funeral: Sat, 5/16 11am on Chapel Hill Facebook page. "Drive-up" style visitation: 5/16, 11:45am-12:15pm at Chapel Hill FH. Graveside service to follow.

