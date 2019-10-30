|
|
James "Jim" Arthur Berg James Berg of Manzanita, OR (formerly of Westwood Hills, KS) passed away on Oct. 20, 2019 with his wife and sons at his side. A memorial service will be held on Nov. 10 at 2 PM at Cannon Beach Community Church (132 E. Washington, Cannon Beach, OR). Jim leaves behind his wife Rebecca and his sons James "Jamey" (wife Heidi) and John "Tony" (wife Laura). Jim is also survived by his grandsons: Jacob, Elias "Eli", and Henry; his brother William "Bill" Berg of Thomaston, CT; and his sister Elizabeth "Betty" Berg of New York, NY. His brother Richard "Rich" predeceased Jim. To read more, please visit CrownCremationBurial.com ("Obituaries and Tributes: James Arthur Berg")
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 30, 2019