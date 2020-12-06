James Billups AliffJuly 5, 1935 - November 24, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - James (Jim) Billups Aliff was born July 5th, 1935.He passed into his Heavenly Fathers arms on November 24th, 2020 to be reunited with his Granny Bug, Grandfather Daddy Layton, Mother Ruth Ellen Aliff , Father Edward Aliff, Sister Betsy Ann Trauner, all of Scarborough, West "by God Virginia".James is survived by wife of 48 years Catherine (Carol) Aliff. Surviving also, brothers Benny Aliff, John Aliff, Gavin Aliff (Rose), and sister Irene Sprouse, all of Oak Hill WV. Surviving children Teresa Ellen Weber (Reynold), James Randall Aliff, David Warren Aliff (Michele), and Ginny (Bobby) Dobbs. Grandchildren Melissa Sterling Hill (Aaron), Paul (Stephanie) Weiland, Tedra Prussman (Toby), James Cody Aliff, James (Jamie) Aliff, Tara Dawn Aliff, Jason Aliff, and Josh Aliff. Great Grandchildren Aiden Weiland, Paxton Boyles, Emma Weiland, Delaney Hill, and many beloved cousins, nephews and nieces.James served in the U.S. Army from February 1954 to February 1962. Then he served on the Kansas City Police Department from March 1961 until retirement March 1986. He served as an officer, sergeant, working in internal affairs, arson unit, and personal property unit. He was known for his loyalty, honor and trustworthiness. He taught his children and grandchildren to be honest, hardworking and to serve others. He was the rock of the family and highly esteemed.An outside family only service, due to Covid, will be held Saturday December 12th, 2020 at the Garden Mausoleum III at Mt. Moriah Cemetery at 11:00 AM. Family asks that memorials be sent to the KCPD Care Team Fund, Attn: Jennifer Miller 1125 Locust, Kansas City, MO 64106