More Obituaries for James Bray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Bray

James Bray Obituary
James Bray James Russell Bray was born January 27, 1933 in Kansas City, Missouri to Eugene and Mary (Stevens) Bray. He passed away July 25, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice in Kansas City. He was a life-long resident of the Kansas City area. He worked for many years at KCMO and other area stations as a broadcast engineer and taught at the University of Missouri Kansas City. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert and Ronald Bray. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Luke's Hospice House. (arr. Heartland 816-313-1677)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019
