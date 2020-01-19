Home

Br. James Burke

Br. James Burke Br. James Burke, C.Ss.R., 89, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at St. Clement Redemptorist Mission Community in Liguori, MO. Born on Sept. 24, 1930 in St. Louis, Br. Jim made his first profession of Redemptorist vows on Feb. 2, 1958 and professed his perpetual vows on Feb. 2, 1962. His savant skills-perfect recall of information related to weather conditions and sports, his primary areas of interest-astonished everyone who knew him. Br. Jim served a total of 49 years in ministry, 38 of those years as sacristan at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Parish in Kansas City between 1969-2007. May he rest in the peace of our Redeemer. A Memorial Mass will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21st at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Church, 3333 Broadway KCMO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020
