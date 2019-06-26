|
James C. Swafford James "Jim" C. Swafford, 78, of Gladstone, MO passed away June 22, 2019. Jim was born December 16, 1940 to the late Howard C. and Elsie M. Swafford. Jim graduated in 1959 from Park Hill High School, He served in the Army and was a Vietnam Veteran, and Jim was also a local musician for 25 years. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years Stella L. Swafford and 5 siblings. Survivors include his daughter Jamie (Richard) Tilden, granddaughter Amanda (Tanner Hensley) Tilden and a sister Grace (Ken) Whittlesey. Graveside Entombment was held Tue June 25, 2019 White Chapel Cemetery, Gladstone, MO. Services under the direction of White Chapel Funeral Home
Published in Kansas City Star on June 26, 2019