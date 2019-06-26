Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
(816) 452-8419
Resources
More Obituaries for James Swafford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James C. Swafford


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James C. Swafford Obituary
James C. Swafford James "Jim" C. Swafford, 78, of Gladstone, MO passed away June 22, 2019. Jim was born December 16, 1940 to the late Howard C. and Elsie M. Swafford. Jim graduated in 1959 from Park Hill High School, He served in the Army and was a Vietnam Veteran, and Jim was also a local musician for 25 years. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years Stella L. Swafford and 5 siblings. Survivors include his daughter Jamie (Richard) Tilden, granddaughter Amanda (Tanner Hensley) Tilden and a sister Grace (Ken) Whittlesey. Graveside Entombment was held Tue June 25, 2019 White Chapel Cemetery, Gladstone, MO. Services under the direction of White Chapel Funeral Home
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now