James O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Charles O';Brien

James Charles O'Brien Obituary
James Charles O'Brien James Charles O'Brien, 72, formerly of Kansas City, KS and Albany, MO, passed away August 9, 2019 at LaVerna Senior Living, Savannah, MO. He was born on Feb. 1, 1947 in Charles City, IA. Jim, a proud Marine and loving father, was preceded in death by his parents Catherine Ann Todd, Clifton Owen Todd, and James Gordon O'Brien. He will be missed by his daughters, Lyndsey (Frank) Magrone, Kansas City, MO, and Jamie (Mark) Brooks, Parkville, MO; brothers, Joseph O'Brien, John Todd, Jeff (Sheryl) Todd, all of Kansas City, KS; Bill (Barbara) O'Brien, Baltimore, MD and Michael O'Brien; sisters, Shirley Witham, Maryville, MO, Theresa (Ron) Wolfe, Kansas City, MO, Debbie (Dave) Lewis, Bradenton, FL; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. After cremation, interment will be in the Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS. At his request there will be no services. The Bram Funeral Home of Maryville, MO is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 18, 2019
